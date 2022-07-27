The Project

Have You Ever Been Ghosted? Well, A Filipino Lawmaker Now Wants ‘Ghosting’ To Be Declared Emotional Abuse

A lawmaker from the Philippines has filed a bill to declare ghosting as a form of emotional abuse.

Modern dating can be tough, with technology making dating quite impersonal and casual at times. 

 

You finally get to chatting with someone and then BANG, you’re ghosted, it’s not a pleasant experience. 

 

Sadly, many people probably have first-hand experience of this, with a lawmaker in the Philippines acknowledging the serious impact ghosting can have on mental health and is now looking to declare the act a form of emotional abuse. 

 

In the bill that was released to the media on Tuesday, Negros Oriental Rep in Philippines Arnolfo Teves Jr. said ghosting causes trauma as it “develops feelings of rejection and neglect.” 

 

"Ghosting has adverse effects on the mental state of the one being ghosted and his or her emotional state is still adversely affected as he or she will be constantly thinking of the welfare or unexplained reasons of the one who ghosted,” Teves said. 

 

The bill has defined ghosting as a form of emotional abuse that happens once a person is engaged in a dating relationship. 

 

"A casual acquaintance or ordinary socialization between two individuals in a business or social context is not a dating relationship," the bill said. 

 

Teves said ghosting can be “likened to a form of emotional cruelty” as it leaves the aggrieved with trauma due to “no real closure”. 

 

As of now, Teves hasn’t proposed any penalty for ghosting. 

