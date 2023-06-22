Harry Styles Stalls Concert For A Pregnant Fan Who Needed To Wee

In a video posted on TikTok, the pop star was seen saying to the crowd, “Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sion goes for a wee, don’t we?”

“You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall.”

He continued to tell the adoring fan, “You won’t miss a thing if you hurry up.”

Being the man of his word, Styles paused his show so the fan could relieve herself. While waiting, the pop star entertained the crowd by reading some of the signs his fans had brought to the show.

Once the concertgoer returned the Grammy winner shouted, “Here she comes, here she comes!”

The interaction between the pop star and the fan began moments before she had to go to the toilet, with her asking Styles to choose a name for her baby out of four options. Them being Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

He replied to her question asking, “That’s a lot of pressure, you don’t really want me to name it?” When choosing the name, Styles asked for feedback from the crowd by cheering for which name they loved the most.

And Stevie was the one that was cheered for the loudest.