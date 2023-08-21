The Project

Harry Styles Reveals Sex-Themed Perfume Range

Harry Styles is launching a range of sex-themed perfumes, inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

The range of perfumes, following in the footsteps of Goop and their infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles, are meant to smell like “skin-on-skin” and brief encounters.

Part of his lifestyle brand, Pleasing, the three scents are called Rivulets, Closeness, and Bright and Hot.

The description for Closeness is “A whispered ‘yes’, skin pressed against the skin”. The aroma for Rivulets aims to evoke “a delightful encounter with a stranger”, according to Mirror UK.

Pleasing CEO Shaun Kearney was previously Paltrow’s chief designer for Goop. “His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing,” Styles said at the time of Kearney’s appointment.

This comes after Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ raised $6.5 million for multiple charities. These charities include Planned Parenthood, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Choose Love, Black Voters Matter Fund, EveryTown for Gun Safety, Black Minds, REVERB, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, CARE and The Afiya Center.

Russia's first moon mission in nearly half a century has failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon.
Australia’s population is on track to hit 40 million within the next 40 years, despite a forecast that the country will grow at its slowest rate since federation.
A woman has been slammed after she shared that she wanted to name her daughter ‘Cinderella’ .
What is it about a field of sunflowers that makes us want to strip down to our birthday suits and frolic for the ‘gram?