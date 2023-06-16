The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles helped a fan reveal the gender of her unborn baby during a live performance at Wembley Stadium.

The 29-year-old star features a segment at his live shows where he picks out a fan's sign, which in the past led to a live proposal and coming out.

On this occasion, during his Love On Tour concert, Harry picked out a sign asking the pop star if he would participate in a gender reveal.

Harry happily obliged and was given a ballon before pausing his show and telling his fans, "We've got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go!"

Before announcing to the lady, 'Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh? You've waited six weeks to find out?'

Harry then received a pin from the expected mother before popping the balloon, and pink confetti flew out revealing the fan would be having a girl.

Before shouting to the crowd, "Make some noise for Sicily everybody! We're having a girl Wembley! I'm very excited."

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer
NEXT STORY

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

To be fair, dogs are better at following commands.
Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

It is not uncommon to have engaged couples ask for money in lieu of gifts on their big day. But one mum has sparked a debate, asking if it was okay to ask for money instead of presents for her 5-year-old’s birthday.
Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

We all have a mate with deep pockets. The kind that is always the first one to suggest the expensive day trip to a winery or a fancy spontaneous dinner where you laugh about how you can’t pronounce the names of the food.
Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has welcomed baby Roman Pacino with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
New Trend In China Sees People Eating Tasteless "White People Food"

New Trend In China Sees People Eating Tasteless "White People Food"

A new trend has exploded on Chinese social media where users recreate bland "white people food" as their work lunch.