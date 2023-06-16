Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

The 29-year-old star features a segment at his live shows where he picks out a fan's sign, which in the past led to a live proposal and coming out.

On this occasion, during his Love On Tour concert, Harry picked out a sign asking the pop star if he would participate in a gender reveal.

Harry happily obliged and was given a ballon before pausing his show and telling his fans, "We've got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go!"

Before announcing to the lady, 'Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh? You've waited six weeks to find out?'

Harry then received a pin from the expected mother before popping the balloon, and pink confetti flew out revealing the fan would be having a girl.

Before shouting to the crowd, "Make some noise for Sicily everybody! We're having a girl Wembley! I'm very excited."