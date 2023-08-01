The Project

Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' Raised More Than $9 Million For Worldwide Charities

Harry Styles raised more than AU$9 million during ‘Love On Tour’ for charities around the world.

The British singer has just wrapped up his worldwide tour, which saw him perform 173 shows for 5.04 million fans.

The three-year tour is now the fourth-highest grossing tour of all time, and $9 million of that was donated to charities.

In Australia, Sydney Zoo received a portion of the donations.

More than 25 charities from around the world were chosen by Styles, including Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Save the Children and Every Town for Gun Safety.

Styles wrapped up his tour last week, and said it was “the greatest experience of my life” in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure,” he said.

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did.

"Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

