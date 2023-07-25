The Project

Harry Styles Ends World Tour With Emotional Speech Thanking Fans

After two years, five continents and countless feather boas, the popstars Love On Tour has finally come to a close.

Starting in Las Vegas in 2021, the tour became of the ten highest-grossing of all time and brought the Watermelon Sugar singer nearly $US600 million.

Styles farewelled the crown with an as-yet untitled new song, which was ten minutes long and entirely instrumental. 

The star grew emotional, bidding farewell to the tour's final audience in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

"I don't get to do this if you guys don't come. I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night," he said.

"I love you all so much, and I'm gonna miss you. I will love you so, so much — if you've been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you've made me the happiest. I'm so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I'm so, so happy."

Styles also posted a tribute video to his diehard fans on Instagram, calling them the "most inspiring people I know". 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by @harrystyles

