Harry Styles Criticised For His Grammys Acceptance Speech

The 29-year-old British singer was already the subject of some debate after he took home Album of the Year, beating Beyonce & Adele.

During his acceptance speech, the singer said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

However, the statement raised some eyebrows, with many pointing out that he is a white man.

It is believed that Styles was actually referring to his upbringing and path to fame, which saw him grow up in a low-income UK area and audition for the X-Factor before becoming a member of One Direction.