The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Harry Styles Criticised For His Grammys Acceptance Speech

Harry Styles Criticised For His Grammys Acceptance Speech

Harry Styles has been hit by some backlash for a comment he made during his Grammys acceptance speech.

The 29-year-old British singer was already the subject of some debate after he took home Album of the Year, beating Beyonce & Adele.

During his acceptance speech, the singer said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

However, the statement raised some eyebrows, with many pointing out that he is a white man.

It is believed that Styles was actually referring to his upbringing and path to fame, which saw him grow up in a low-income UK area and audition for the X-Factor before becoming a member of One Direction.

Macca's Launches New Valentine’s Day McNugget Box For You And Your Loved One
NEXT STORY

Macca's Launches New Valentine’s Day McNugget Box For You And Your Loved One

Advertisement

Related Articles

Macca's Launches New Valentine’s Day McNugget Box For You And Your Loved One

Macca's Launches New Valentine’s Day McNugget Box For You And Your Loved One

Are you struggling to find the perfect dinner for that special someone this Valentine’s Day? Well, Macca's has you sorted.
Investigation Launched After Firebombing Aircraft Crashes In Western Australia

Investigation Launched After Firebombing Aircraft Crashes In Western Australia

An investigation has been launched into why a firebombing aircraft crashed on its way to a bushfire in southern Western Australia.
At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria

At Least 3,700 Dead Following Dual Earthquakes In Türkiye And Syria

A huge earthquake has killed more than 3700 people across a swathe of Türkiye and northwest Syria.
Melbourne Cafe Begins Selling $200 Cups Of Coffee

Melbourne Cafe Begins Selling $200 Cups Of Coffee

How much would you pay for the perfect cuppa joe?
Victorian Town Poowong Changes Its Name To Pooright For Gut Health Month

Victorian Town Poowong Changes Its Name To Pooright For Gut Health Month

The regional town of Poowong in Victoria has made a brief name change in honour of a healthy tum tum.