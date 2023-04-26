'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby With Long-Time Partner, Erin Darke

The first-time parents were snapped by the Daily Mail walking with a stroller in New York, with Radcliffe's publicist confirming the birth.

It was reported in March the couple were expecting.

The couple, who met on the set of 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2013 and have reportedly been together for barely a decade, have not announced the name or sex of the baby.

Radcliffe rose to fame as a child after being cast as Harry Potter in the blockbuster film series, while Dark is best-known for her roles in the 2015 series' Good Girl Revolt' and 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.

Radcliffe has previously spoken on his dreams for any children he had, telling BBC Newsweek last year he would for his kids to work in the film industry.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets," he said.

"A dream would be for them to come on to a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'"