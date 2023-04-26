The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby With Long-Time Partner, Erin Darke

'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby With Long-Time Partner, Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke have welcomed a baby!

The first-time parents were snapped by the Daily Mail walking with a stroller in New York, with Radcliffe's publicist confirming the birth.

It was reported in March the couple were expecting.

The couple, who met on the set of 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2013 and have reportedly been together for barely a decade, have not announced the name or sex of the baby.

Radcliffe rose to fame as a child after being cast as Harry Potter in the blockbuster film series, while Dark is best-known for her roles in the 2015 series' Good Girl Revolt' and 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.

Radcliffe has previously spoken on his dreams for any children he had, telling BBC Newsweek last year he would for his kids to work in the film industry.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets," he said.

"A dream would be for them to come on to a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.'"

Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab
NEXT STORY

Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab

    Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab

    There aren't many things better than having a relaxing little snooze in the back of a car.
    British Workers Misspell ‘School’ When Repainting Road

    British Workers Misspell ‘School’ When Repainting Road

    Maybe they were too cool for shcool.
    Uninhabited Scottish Island Is Now Up For Sale

    Uninhabited Scottish Island Is Now Up For Sale

    Have you ever dreamt of owning your own island? That dream could become a reality after an uninhabited Scottish island was listed for sale.
    Black Mirror Set To Return To Netflix After A Four Year Hiatus

    Black Mirror Set To Return To Netflix After A Four Year Hiatus

    Fans of Black Mirror are excited after hearing that the dystopian drama series is returning to Netflix after a four-year-long hiatus.
    Ed Sheeran Takes The Stand In Copyright Trial, Accused Of Plagiarising Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

    Ed Sheeran Takes The Stand In Copyright Trial, Accused Of Plagiarising Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

    Ed Sheeran has taken the stand in Manhattan federal court at the beginning of a copyright trial alleging the British pop star's hit song Thinking Out Loud ripped off the classic Marvin Gaye tune Let's Get it On.