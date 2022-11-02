Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling

In an interview with IndieWire, the Harry Potter star shared why he felt compelled to speak out against the author of the prolific franchise.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that” says the British actor.

His open letter to the Trevor Project in June 2020 expressed his steadfast support for transgender people.

“And seeing them hurt on that day, I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going in someone else’s head.”

Ten years after the Harry Potter finale, The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was released, Radcliffe continues to be the face of the franchise, even if that means speaking out against the controversial statements made by the author.