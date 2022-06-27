The Project

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Turns 25 With Big Celebration

It has been 25 years since the first Harry Potter book was released, taking the world by storm. UK publishers Bloomsbury have commemorated the occasion with a new book edition that started it all.

The Harry Potter book series ignited a cult following of fans of all ages and genders from all over the world. It has now been 25 years since the first book was published, resulting in a whopping more than 500 million copies being sold.

Twenty-five years on, a special version of the first book, The Philosopher's Stone, has been produced by Bloomsbury, with some additional features.

The special edition book includes copies of the original drawings from J.K. Rowling's archive, the original iconic cover art by Thomas Taylor, along with his 'charming account' of illustrating the cover for the first time as a young artist, as stated on Bloomsbury's website.

Bloomsbury also asked a selection of fans to dig into their Pensieves and extract their early memories of the first book for a special video.

In the video, we are introduced to fans such as Ben, who learnt to 'accept yourself, love yourself' from the books. Charlotte talks about her dyslexia growing up but says that Harry Potter helped her get through it.

And fans like Amy, who told a moving tale about finding the books after falling behind at school after heart surgery. "I had never read a full book before (outside of school) and the thought of reading was daunting. But I decided to give it a go. I slowly read the 1st book, which took me about 3 months (my reading and writing was still very behind back then) but I loved every word."

The special edition Harry Potter book retails for £16.99 ($30.15 AUD) and can be purchased via Bloomsbury. 

