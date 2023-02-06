Harry Potter And The Cursed Child To Leave Melbourne In July

The play, which is set 19 years after the final Harry Potter book, has been at the Princess Theatre for four years.

Originally a two-part production, it was re-imagined into a condensed one-part play last year.

But now, the wands will be put away for good in Australia, as it will not be touring around the country.

"We are extremely proud of our Melbourne production, and to be the longest-running play in the history of Australia is an extraordinary achievement," said producer Sonia Friedman CBE in a statement.

"Opening our production here has been one of the highlights in the life of our groundbreaking, astonishing show, and we look forward to an amazing final five months in this glorious city."

The play debuted in London in 2016, and has since won nine Olivier Awards and six Tonys.

As well as the West End, it has been a sellout on Broadway and in San Francisco.

The Melbourne run has made it the most successful play in Australian history, with 326,5000 people seeing it in the first year. Since then, more than one million tickets have been sold over 1,300 shows.