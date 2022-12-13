'Harry & Meghan' Breaks Netflix Records, With 28 Million Households Viewing And 81.5 Million Hours Watched

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement.

More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind Addams Family drama Wednesday.

Harry & Meghan was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

The second batch of Harry & Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.