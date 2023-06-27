Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Deal Reportedly Hanging In The Balance

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part Netflix series was a massive success, the streaming giant has insisted that Harry and Meghan need to make more must-watch content if they want to be paid the remainder of their deal.

The pair signed an eye-watering $150 million deal with Netflix back in 2020 but were reportedly only paid half after the first documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’.

According to The Sun, if no suitable follow-ups can be agreed, the outstanding cash will not be handed over.

“There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way,” an industry source told The Sun of the Netflix arrangement.

“Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.

“But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review, which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

The news comes just days after the pair mutually agreed to part ways with their more than $29 million Spotify deal after Meghan produced only 13 broadcasts in two-and-a-half years.