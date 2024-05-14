Harry And Meghan’s Charity To Halt Fundraising After Being Found ‘Delinquent’

According to Page Six, an official letter from California’s attorney general Rob Bonta stated that the registration fees for Archewell have lapsed, and the charity is subsequently listed as “delinquent” with the registry of charities and fundraisers.

The note also explained that once declared delinquent, an organisation is “not in good standing”, and banned from soliciting or distributing charitable funds.

“The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

The charity must now pay late fees and submit documents explaining how why the initial payment was missed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex created their charitable foundation in 2020, after leaving their roles as senior royals.