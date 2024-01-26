The Project

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Happy hour at St George Motor Boat Club in Sydney's south has turned sour thanks to its 'no drink stacking' rule.

The boat club runs a Happy Hour from 4 to 6 pm on weekdays, with schooners costing $4 instead of the usual $5.80. Sounds like a dream, right?

Well, one customer visiting the boat club wasn't too happy when he spotted a sign on his table detailing the 'no drink stacking' rule, which warns that anyone who has multiple drinks in front of them during happy hour could have them removed. 

The sign reads: 'Please be advised that, any time during Happy Hour if any patron has more than 1 and 1/2 schooners in front of them, the full schooner will be confiscated.'

After the unhappy drinker shared an image of the sign on social media, many flocked to the comment section to express their shared outrage. 

One described it as 'un-Australian." Another even argued that the rule "completely undermines the purpose of happy hour," while another suggested the sessions be renamed "grumpy hour."

Speaking with Yahoo News, the owner of the boat club defended the rule, saying it was put in place nine months ago to uphold "strict Responsible Service of Alcohol regulations" after the policy was being "abused" by some patrons.

"The rule was introduced when visiting members (not locals) partake in our Happy Hour and are stunned by $4 schooners. In their excitement they tend to purchase two or three drinks at a time," CEO Adrian Vermeulen said.

This rule is just another blow for beer-lovers, after it was announced that the tax on alcohol would be increasing once again, meaning a pint could soon cost more than $15.

