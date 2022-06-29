Happy Birthday iPhone! The Iconic Mobile Turns 15 Today!

Can you believe our baby is 15-years-old today?! Time flies when you’ve lost hours and hours of your life to social media. Today, June 29, marks the 15th birthday of the iPhone, the device that changed how we live our lives.

Apple has a formidable history of developing revolutionary technology. They gave us Mac computers in the 1970s and the iPod in 2001, but it is the iPhone that was released in 2007 that remains unchallenged as the most socially embraced device to date.

Remember when it was released in the US in June 2007? Us Australians stood on the sidelines, confused about how our Nokia 3210s could ever feel redundant. Then, months later, the iPhone was released in Australia, and it wasn’t long before we were gifting our Nokia 3210s to the kids’ dress-up box. These days, small children wouldn’t even be able to identify what a Nokia 3210 is. The horror!

The iPhone wasn’t without its teething problems, though. It has software that requires high internet speed and broad network connectivity, and network carriers simply had not caught up to the demand by this stage.

So we could use the internet, sure, but it was painfully slow. Ew, the olden days were hard and gross.

Also, the original iPhone only had a tiny amount of storage compared to what we are used to today. In 2007, Apple only had two options: 4BG or 8GB models. Today we can get a 1TB iPhone, and most of us fill that data with photos we can’t be bothered deleting.

As far as technology goes, we demand constant upgrades, and Apple has quenched that thirst for us through an enormous amount of new iPhone models. Whilst it was annoying to have to buy new chargers every year, the fancy new apps were too hard to ignore. Who wants only one camera when you can have three that do the same thing?

It wasn’t long before other software brands released their versions of the smartphone. Even Nokia had to scramble to remain relevant. Bless them.

Even though it was only 15 years ago that Apple turned our world upside down with this device, most of us struggle to remember life pre-iPhone. Will there ever be a product that we become more obsessed with? Let me Google that on my iPhone.