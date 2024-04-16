Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer 'Don't Be A Dick' On The Red Carpet

Waddingham, who hosted the prestigious award ceremony celebrating London theatre, was posing for photographers when one yelled for her to "show" some leg.

Waddingham immediately honed in on his request, telling him "don't be a dick".

"Oh my god, you'd never say that to a man, my friend," she said.

"Don't be a dick. Otherwise, I'll move off. Don't say, 'Show me leg.' No."

The award night was a good one for Australian Sarah Snook, who followed up on her recent success starring in the television series Succession by winning the award for best actress for her role in The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Olivier Awards.

The production also picked up a gong for best costume design.

A revived version of Sunset Boulevard, the musical based on the 1950s film, and its leading actress Nicole Scherzinger were also among the big winners, picking up seven prizes at Britain's top theatre ceremony.

