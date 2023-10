Producer Jeffrey Seller said the show will return to Sydney again next year.

“We’re coming back because we lost 133 performances,” Seller said from New York. “We’re coming back for the new audiences that might not have been old enough to see Hamilton when we were there.’’

“We’re coming back for audiences who never got the chance to see it. And, of course, we’re coming back for our fans who need and want Hamilton again.”

Hamilton will play at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from July 30.