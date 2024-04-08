Hamilton Island Angers Aussies Over Decision To Go Completely Cashless

In the Frequently Asked Questions section of the island's website, it explains Hamilton Island is a "cashless environment" that "do not accept cash at any of our outlets".

The answer goes on to explain the decision "was driven by the imperative to ensure the safety of our guests and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Health & Wellbeing: Cashless payments facilitate seamless, contactless transactions, promoting a hygienic environment for the well-being of both guests and staff," it said.

"Convenience: Embracing cashless payments provides a hassle-free and efficient way for our guests to make payments, eliminating the need to carry cash or deal with change.

"Security: Prioritising your safety, cashless transactions significantly reduce the risk of loss or theft, offering secure and traceable financial transactions."

However, a photo posted on Facebook by user Andy McNab of a sign stating the island is cashless, attracted many Aussies saying they would no longer visit the Queensland destination, while others called for a "complete boycott".

"I got married there years ago. Have been wanting to do back, but certainly won't be now," said one person.

"Plenty of other better places to go that take cash," said another.