Hamas Releases Two Elderly, Female Hostages In Response To Mediation

"We decided to release them for humanitarian and poor health grounds," Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the armed wing, said on Telegram.

A source said they were elderly Israelis, identified by Israeli media as Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85.

The armed wing released a US mother and daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan, on Friday, nearly two weeks after Hamas gunmen carried out an October 7 cross-border assault, killing 1400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Egypt's state news agency said the two had arrived at the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Israel pounded hundreds of targets in Gaza from the air on Monday as its soldiers fought Hamas militants during raids into the besieged Palestinian strip where deaths are soaring and civilians are trapped in harrowing conditions.

Gaza's health ministry said 436 people had been killed in bombardments over the last 24 hours, most in the south of the narrow, densely populated territory, next to which Israeli troops and tanks have massed for a possible ground invasion.

Israel's military has massed forces near Gaza's border and vowed to wipe out Hamas since the group's attack on October 7.

The Palestinian health ministry said the Gaza death toll was at least 5000, including 2055 children, in two weeks of Israeli air strikes since the Hamas attack.

Israel said its armed forces' incursions overnight were partly intended to gather intelligence and had helped improve its military readiness but it is not clear when the Middle East's most powerful army might launch a full-scale invasion.

It is also not clear how such an invasion might unfold.

Hamas has built up a powerful arsenal with Iran's help, and Israeli forces would risk be drawn into fighting in a crowded urban setting against a group that has built a vast tunnel network referred to by Israeli troops as the "Gaza Metro".

"During the night there were raids by (Israeli) tank and infantry forces," Israel's chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a briefing.

Describing incursions that went "deep" into Gaza, he said: "These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the next stage in the war."

Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement that its fighters had engaged with an Israeli armoured force east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

"Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw, before they returned safely to base," it said.

It said on Monday that it had also targeted two Israeli military posts in southern Israel with drones.

The Israeli military said two drones had been identified crossing from Gaza into Israeli territory and were thwarted.

Israel has said its military campaign will exceed any previous moves against Hamas but the Palestinian group has proved capable of surprising Israel in the past and will be fighting in a dense urban setting with powerful weapons.

Based on what happened in Israeli incursions in 2008 and 2014, Israel's bunker buster bombs and hi-tech Merkava tanks will be up against a vast network of deep tunnels, booby-traps and arms including Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles.

Meanwhile a convoy of humanitarian aid trucks delivered water, food and medicine to the Gaza Strip on Monday - the third since aid began flowing on Saturday - but the United Nations said fuel was not included and reserves will run out within two days.

The UN said desperate Gazans also lacked places to shelter from the unrelenting pounding that has flattened swathes of the Hamas-ruled enclave.

AAP with The Project.