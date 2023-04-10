Halle Berry Fans Lose It Over New Perfect Photo

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry is again proving why she's the biggest mood after a recent post to Instagram.

The 56-year-old posted a carefree photo of herself drinking wine on her balcony in the nude.

"I do what I wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she captioned the post.

The star's creative pic strategically covers her body with shadows as she basks in the sun in her Malibu home.

Fans were here for Berry's weekend mood, with many taking to the comments to show their support.

"YES!!!!" star Kelly Rowland said.

"Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly," one fan wrote.

Another commented: "Glad to see you doing you!" A third added, "Halle has the right attitude."