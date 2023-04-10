The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Halle Berry Fans Lose It Over New Perfect Photo

Halle Berry Fans Lose It Over New Perfect Photo

Halle Berry does what Halle Berry wants.

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry is again proving why she's the biggest mood after a recent post to Instagram.

The 56-year-old posted a carefree photo of herself drinking wine on her balcony in the nude.

"I do what I wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she captioned the post.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

The star's creative pic strategically covers her body with shadows as she basks in the sun in her Malibu home.

Fans were here for Berry's weekend mood, with many taking to the comments to show their support.

"YES!!!!" star Kelly Rowland said.

"Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly," one fan wrote.

Another commented: "Glad to see you doing you!" A third added, "Halle has the right attitude."

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise
NEXT STORY

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

Advertisement

Related Articles

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

It turns out that people who walk, run, skip, float or swim out in nature are just plain happier and healthier.
Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

The Queensland Greens want to tax the weekend holiday makers and Airbnb operators, proposing a five per cent levy for those keeping their holiday homes vacant most of the year.
Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

An American swimming instructor has revealed the one-colour swimsuit you should never buy for your child.
Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

A professional chocolate consumer has revealed the correct way to eat Easter eggs, and we've been doing it wrong this whole time.
Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

Everything tastes better when you're in a good mood.