Hairdresser Ordered To Pay Over $7000 Compensation Over Client’s Botched Hair

You’ve probably had a hairstyle that you regret, but have you ever had one so bad that you decided to sue the hairdresser?

That’s what Danielle Gold did after receiving hair treatments so bad, she probably wished she’d gone for a rats tail instead.

Last year, Danielle had her hair bleached and extensions applied by hairdresser Simon Cahill, also known as Simon William. He told Danielle that her hair was suitable for the treatments and she shelled out a total of $1091 for them.

But Danielle says the bleaching left her with a noticeable yellow banding and the extensions were breaking her hair. She went back to the salon three times in the next week to have them rectified.

All the treatments and rectifications left her hair dry, matted, and gaps appeared.

Sheesh, I will never be annoyed at a hairdresser getting the wrong length ever again.

Danielle had to go to another salon to get it properly repaired. After all that, she made a claim in the Civil and Administrative Tribunal, that the services provided by Cahill were not performed with due care and skill.

The claim was over $12,000 compensation for both the money she spent on the treatment and on repairs.

And she won!

Cahill was ordered to pay Gold $7862 for the cost of services required to restore her hair over the 24 months following the treatment.

If only I could sue myself for the horrible fringe I cut when I was 20.

