Gym Owner Defends Shocking Billboard After It’s Vandalised

A Manchester gym owner, Ollie Lawrence, has staunchly defended his controversial advertisement after it had been covered in paint.

The ad states, “Tired of being fat and ugly? Now just be ugly!”

“There’s nothing malicious in it. That’s not who we are as a business,” says Lawerence.

Although most viewers found the billboard amusing, Lawrence said he received complaints about it.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was just a light-hearted joke. It wasn’t our intention to offend anybody.” Lawrence told Manchester Evening News.

“The billboard was quite expensive; that’s the main reason I was upset.”

Lawrence claims the gym had done a bit of market research around the billboard before putting up the ad.

He assumed it would just make people laugh.

“We spoke to a lot of people beforehand, and 99% have seen it for what it is - a joke. We’ve had thousands of comments saying how brilliant it is.”

“We have had about eight or nine complaints, and unfortunately, someone has done what they have done.”

“It’s a step too far. There are things I might disagree with, but I don’t go vandalising them. I just ignore it and think ‘that business isn’t for me’.”

