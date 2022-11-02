Gwyneth Paltrow's Annual Goop Guide Has Been Released, And It's Pretty Strange As Always

Academy Award winner (seriously) Gwyneth Paltrow (honestly, look it up) has revealed her present suggestions via the Goop 2022 holiday gift guide.

And if you don't know what "Goop" is, it's what your brain would have to consist of to buy anything out of this guide.

Here are some of the highlights:

Gucci GG Waste Bag Holder ($420)

Ever felt ashamed by the no-name, home-brand bag you're carrying dog sh*t around in? Well, for just $420, you'll be able to act like you're on the catwalks in Milan as you scoop the faeces of an animal who eats out of the bin into your purse.

Flamingo Estate The Good S—t ($75)

Run out of dog poo to put in your Gucci purse? A purse like that deserves only the best grade of turd, so you'll be excited about the opportunity to purchase this "blend of free-range goat, horse, chicken and cow manure". That's right, no more chemicals, MSG or floor sweepings in your store-bought plops. It's dubbed "the finest poop in LA", which is pretty impressive for a city that brought you the Fast and Furious franchise.

Tapper Gold-Plated AirPod Chain ($110)

Sick of losing your AirPods? Wish there was some way you could tether them with some form of cord. Ignore the fact that you can just buy the old plug-in headphones we used to use and spend $110 on this gold-plated chain because you're a 24-carat idiot.

Chefanie Kama Sutra Dinner Napkins ($88)

How on earth can you justify spending 88 bucks on a few napkins? Apparently, by printing a bunch of people having fun on them. OK, I might grab some of these, actually.

Honestly, forget "Shakespeare in Love", Paltrow should've gotten the Oscar for acting like these aren't absolutely crazy suggestions.