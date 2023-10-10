Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Uses Her Oscar As A Doorstop

The segment was filmed in the 51-year-old actress's Hamptons home by reporter Joe Sabia when he pointed out the award being used as a doorstop. "What a beautiful Academy Award," he said, when Paltrow quickly responded, "My doorstop. It works perfectly!"

Paltrow won the award in 1999 for Best Actress for her leading role in "Shakespeare in Love".

A representative for Paltrow then told Variety, "Of course, it's a joke."

In an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Paltrow explained that the Oscar win led her to have an unhealthy identity crisis.

"Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a bit of an identity crisis because if you win the biggest prize, what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?" she said.

"It was hard the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following, it's so disorienting. And frankly, really unhealthy. I was like, 'This is crazy. I don't know what to do, I don't know which way is up.' It was a lot. Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me."