Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Future Career Plans

In an interview with Bustle, Paltrow revealed that although she’s not quite ready to sell Goop, she could see herself moving on in a couple of years.

When questioned if she’d be happy to exit on her 55th birthday, Paltrow, 51, said she’d happily sail off into the sunset.

“I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again,” she said.

Paltrow also revealed that although she gets a discount, she purchases every single product Goop sells and is unmotivated by money.

“I could never get attracted to the really rich guy,” she said

“I don’t make choices to build value in the wrong way. I’ve always done independent films. I don’t know. Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver.”