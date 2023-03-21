Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial Over Skiing Accident In The US

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, says Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort.

"Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control," Sanderson's lawyers claim in the lawsuit, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured".

In a case that has lasted years since the 2016 incident, Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $US300,000 ($A448,000) — claiming the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a "cover up" by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $US3.1 million ($A4.6 million) was dropped, Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $US300,000.

Paltrow — the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Marvel's Iron Man movies — filed a counterclaim in response, seeking legal fees and $US1 ($A1.5) in damages.

Paltrow has countered that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.