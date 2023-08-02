Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her Guesthouse On AirBnB For Free

Gwyneth Paltrow has announced she will be offering her guesthouse in California to Airbnb guests.

Pardon, Gwynny? You finding herself in a financial pickle?

No, she isn’t. The offer to stay in her house is free anyway, but don’t be so silly as to think she is doing this for free.

The Goop founder is partnering up with Instagram to give the lucky guests a luxury Goop experience, as well as a dinner date with her and her husband.

Guests should expect the bathroom to be fully stocked with Goop products, and that their meals will be Goop recipes.

If anyone is familiar with the infamous genital-scented Goop candle, the above features don’t actually sound that appealing.

So whether you love to hate Gwynneth, or hate to love her, you’re in with a chance to hang out with her.

The booking for two guests opens for Australians on 16th of August at 3am, and the stay will be on the 9th of September.

If you are hoping to nab the spot, set your alarm clock, which is probably sitting next to your Goop candle.

Image: AirBnB/Getty