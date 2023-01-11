The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Gwen Stefani Makes Bizarre Claim She Is Japanese In Interview With An Asian Reporter

Gwen Stefani Makes Bizarre Claim She Is Japanese In Interview With An Asian Reporter

Gwen Stefani has baffled the internet after repeatedly claiming she is Japanese in an interview with Allure magazine.

Gwen Stefani, accused of cultural appropriation throughout her career, has doubled down in an interview, claiming she is Japanese.

Speaking about her now-controversial Harajuku Lovers fragrance line, which launched in 2008, the singer repeatedly insisted she was Japanese in the interview, despite having no ethnic ties to the country.

Stefani is the daughter of an Italian-American father and Irish-American mother.

Allure interviewer, Jesa Marie Calaor, was told by Stefani that the fragrances were a result of her “Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me.”

'I said, "My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,"' Stefani raved.

Calaor, who is Filipina, noted a bit of awkwardness following her remark, Stefani, said: 'I am, you know.'

Calaor stated Stefani 'asserted twice that she was Japanese and once that she was "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl"' during their chat.

 

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year
NEXT STORY

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Elon Musk has broken a world record that nobody will want to be competing for any time soon after recording the largest personal loss of fortune in history.
Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco companies will be made responsible for cleaning up cigarette butts in South Australia under legislation to go before the state parliament.
Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Tennis superstar and four-time grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka, has confirmed her absence from the Australian Open is because she is expecting her first child.
Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Ever found yourself wishing you could call your dog, or text them to see how they’re going?
M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

Meanwhile, Kit-Kat doesn't feature a picture of Kit Harington or a cat.