Gwen Stefani Makes Bizarre Claim She Is Japanese In Interview With An Asian Reporter

Gwen Stefani, accused of cultural appropriation throughout her career, has doubled down in an interview, claiming she is Japanese.

Speaking about her now-controversial Harajuku Lovers fragrance line, which launched in 2008, the singer repeatedly insisted she was Japanese in the interview, despite having no ethnic ties to the country.

Stefani is the daughter of an Italian-American father and Irish-American mother.

Allure interviewer, Jesa Marie Calaor, was told by Stefani that the fragrances were a result of her “Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me.”

'I said, "My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,"' Stefani raved.

Calaor, who is Filipina, noted a bit of awkwardness following her remark, Stefani, said: 'I am, you know.'

Calaor stated Stefani 'asserted twice that she was Japanese and once that she was "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl"' during their chat.