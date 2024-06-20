The Project

Guzman y Gomez Listed On ASX As Investors Argue Whether It’s Worth Its Value

Guzman y Gomez listed on the ASX on Thursday, with Australia’s biggest IPO in 11 months.

The Mexican fast-food chain began trading shares under the ticker GYG with a valuation of $2.2 billion, but according to Reuters, have begun trading at $29.90, well over its $22 issue price.

The valuation has divided market opinion over whether the company is truly worth that amount. 

The chain has put up $335.1 million of new stock, approximately one-sixth of the company, for trading. 

It is one of the biggest ASX listings in years, and comes at a crucial time for the Australian market, which has been closed to floats since the COVID-19 pandemic lifted.

According to Bloomberg, GYG founder Steven Marks is set to be worth more than $A200 million at the offer price, and is the second-biggest shareholder after investment firm TDM Growth Partners. 

