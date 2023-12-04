The Project

Guzman y Gomez Enrages Customers After Removing Plant-Based Shiitake Mushroom From Menu

Guzman y Gomez has angered customers after they removed a popular menu item, plant-based shredded shiitake mushroom filling.

The fast-food chain removed the filling from its menu last month, with the chain confirming in the comments of a TikTok video.

A customer had noticed that the filing was missing in an advertisement for $10 burritos on the delivery app Menulog.

“Bring back mushroom filling; it is the only thing I order, and I order every week,” one TikTok user commented.

The official Guzman y Gomez account replied to the comment: “Sorry! For now, the mushroom filling has been removed from the menu.”

Customers rushed to the comments to share their frustration and devastation of the news.

“I don’t know who decided to take shredded mushrooms off the menu, but I hope your pillow is warm on both sides!” one person wrote.

Another added, “The only thing I think about daily while living overseas is a shredded mushroom Cali burrito. I hope to God it’s on the menu for my arrival home.”

“Bring back the shredded mushroom, no one likes the sauteed veggies … y’all just lost a lot of customers who don’t eat meat,” another said.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain told news.com.au that the filling had not been selling enough to stay on the menu.

“GYG are working on new menu items new in our test kitchen which are even more delicious so we hope to have some new menu innovations for our guests to try soon! Watch this space!”

