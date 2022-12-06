Guns N’ Roses Is Suing A Gun Store Over Its Name ‘Texas Guns N’ Roses’

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the band claims the store name is “particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of the Defendant’s business”.

The shop, based just outside of Houston, sells firearms and a selection of roses, hence the use of the name ‘Texas Guns N’ Roses’.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit claims the name is “likely to cause confusion with the GUNS N’ ROSES mark, falsely suggested a connection with GNR, and was likely to dilute the GUNS N’ ROSES mark”.

“This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of Defendant’s business,” it says.

“GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with Defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer. Furthermore, Defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the Website that may be polarising to many U.S. consumers.”

The band became aware of the store and its name in October 2019 and filed a cease-and-desist letter in February 2020 and again a few months later, both going unanswered.

The band has also petitioned the U.S. Patent And Trade Office to cancel a trademark the store registered the name under in 2016.