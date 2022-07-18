Gunman Dead After Killing 3 People In Shopping Centre

A gunman has killed 3 people in a shooting at Greenwood Park mall, Indiana.

The man entered the shopping mall on Sunday evening and began firing a rifle in the food court, stated Greenwood Police Department Chief, Jim Ison.

Officers arrived at the shopping centre around 6pm following reports of the shooting.

Authorities are searching the mall for other victims, however it is believed to be contained to the food court.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

The shooter was killed when an armed civilian in the shopping centre shot and killed him.