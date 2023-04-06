Gummy Bear Loaded Fries Divides Opinion At The Easter Show

A photo of the 'Gummy Bear Loaded Fries' was posted to Reddit by Bruno Bouchet (u/fritzlschnitzel), and people are confused.

The divisive food is a serving of chips that is covered in melted Gummy Bears and topped with sprinkles.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to share their distaste at the loaded fries, with one person labelling them a "disgrace".

"And we make fun of Americans for their food," said another.

"I can understand, and even appreciate, the sweet/savoury combo, but this is so gross," a third added.

For those wanting to eat something a little more traditional, the Country Women's Association of NSW is celebrating a milestone this year with the 75th anniversary of its much-loved Tea Room.

A whopping 4000 scones are expected to be served up each day, with volunteers hoping to beat the record of 53,872 scones sold.

About 900,000 people are expected to visit the show from Wednesday to April 17, with ticket pre-sales reaching a record high.

Image: Bruno Bouchet