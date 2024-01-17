Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

Even the Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a tribute to Bobi, whose owners claimed he was born in 1992.

But the GWR are currently reviewing those titles, after photos of Bobi circulated online, casting doubt it was not Bobi.

Doubters said the photos, which Bobi's owners claimed showed him in 1999, featured a dog with paws that were a different colour than Bobi's.

Danny Chambers, vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, told The Guardian that of the 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group, he heads that, "not a single one of my veterinary colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old".

"This is the equivalent of a human living to over 200 years old, which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no concrete evidence has been provided to prove his age."

Owners in Portugal, where Bobi lived, are only required to self-report a dog's age, and genetic testing after Bobi's death was not able to provide an exact age.

While there have been reports Bobi has already lost his title, a spokesperson for GWR said "no action has been taken in relation to any record holders yet" as a "formal review" was ongoing.

"While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause applications on both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever until all of our findings are in place and have been communicated," she said.

According to Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, Bobi lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

The story claims when Bobi was born, Costa's family had many animals and little money so his father, a hunter, generally buried newborn puppies rather than keep them.

But Bobi hid among a pile of firewood. Costa and his siblings found him a few days later and kept him a secret until the puppy opened his eyes.

"We knew that when he opened his eyes, my parents wouldn't be able to bury him," Costa told Reuters in 2023.