The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

When Bobi the dog died last year, he had been crowned the world's oldest dog and the oldest dog ever.

Even the Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a tribute to Bobi, whose owners claimed he was born in 1992.

But the GWR are currently reviewing those titles, after photos of Bobi circulated online, casting doubt it was not Bobi.

Doubters said the photos, which Bobi's owners claimed showed him in 1999, featured a dog with paws that were a different colour than Bobi's.

Danny Chambers, vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, told The Guardian that of the 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group, he heads that, "not a single one of my veterinary colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old".

"This is the equivalent of a human living to over 200 years old, which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no concrete evidence has been provided to prove his age."

Owners in Portugal, where Bobi lived, are only required to self-report a dog's age, and genetic testing after Bobi's death was not able to provide an exact age.

While there have been reports Bobi has already lost his title, a spokesperson for GWR said "no action has been taken in relation to any record holders yet" as a "formal review" was ongoing.

"While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause applications on both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever until all of our findings are in place and have been communicated," she said.

According to Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, Bobi lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

The story claims when Bobi was born, Costa's family had many animals and little money so his father, a hunter, generally buried newborn puppies rather than keep them.

But Bobi hid among a pile of firewood. Costa and his siblings found him a few days later and kept him a secret until the puppy opened his eyes.

"We knew that when he opened his eyes, my parents wouldn't be able to bury him," Costa told Reuters in 2023.

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin
NEXT STORY

Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

    Man Claims Garbage Bin Is “Non Bin ary” In Attempt To Get Rubbish Taken Away With Garden Bin

    One man in the UK has found a loophole in his council’s bin collection schedule, claiming his garbage bin identifies as a green bin in order to have his rubbish collected alongside his garden waste.
    Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

    Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

    Lindsay Lohan has reportedly scored a big payday for her brief cameo in the new musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’.
    Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

    Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

    Fruit juice contains so much sugar it is better to give your kids Diet Coke, according to a new study.
    Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

    Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

    A dingo that attacked two children and a man on the Queensland island of K'gari in recent weeks has been put down.
    Residents Told To Prepare For Flooding In NSW, NT, Victoria And Queensland

    Residents Told To Prepare For Flooding In NSW, NT, Victoria And Queensland

    Heavy rain is set to continue across Australia's far north and southeastern states, bringing potentially life-threatening floods to some areas.