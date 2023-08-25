Guests Shocked at Chocolate-Covered Woman at Family Hotel

In Italy, a 20-year-old staff member at a hotel was probably more relaxed about her boundaries than most of us.

Holidaymakers at the four-star VOI Hotel in Golfo Aranci were promised a chocolate statue, and what they were presented with was a little less chocolatey fresh and more human flesh.

The centrepiece of the hotel's buffet was a woman in a bikini covered in melted chocolate.

That's right, a human being in her swimmers, laying amongst cucumber sandwiches, slathered in chocolate.

The guests were left shocked and confused because, honestly, what were they supposed to do with her?

Drag their strawberries across her calf? Wipe their pastries across her forehead? Dip their marshmallows into her ear?

Some guests responded to this spectacle by taking photos, and other guests turned to the staff for answers and dare I say, an apology to everyone involved.

This request for an apology was waved off by the staff as if it were normal to use a human being as such.

The chocolate-covered woman spent thirty long minutes lying on the table surrounded by food before she was helped up and ushered out to be hosed off.

This brazen objectification and sexualisation of a woman at a family hotel was soon making waves on the internet because duh, of course, it would.

Once the internet got ahold of it, the apologies came in like a chocolate fountain: thick and fast.

A VOI Hotel spokesperson stated, 'We deeply regret this incident and wish to reiterate we never had any intention of misrepresenting anything other than the values we stand declared values, among which in a priority are respect for our staff and guests.'

Let's hope, more than anything, that the poor 20-year-old has learnt where her new professional boundaries are.