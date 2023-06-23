Guest Allegedly Managed To Stay In 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying $90,800 Bill

The Hotel, Roseate House, is near Delhi airport, and the man allegedly owes 5 million rupees ($AU 90,787) after staying for 603 days.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that the man checked into the five-star Hotel on 30 May 2019 after booking a room for a single night. He stayed there until 22 January 2022.

“Accounts were falsified to conceal the actual outstanding dues,” the complaint read, according to the Indian Express Newspaper.

“As per hotel rules, if a guest owes more than 50,000 rupees to the Hotel, the staff has to inform the seniors and push the guest for payment. However, this was not done.”

The First Information Report (FIR), which is a report prepared by police in India, alleges that a “criminal conspiracy” was devised by the guest along with “known and unknown hotel staff” with a “motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues”.

“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the alleged staff of the hotel forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest Ankush Dutta in the Opera software system of the hotel,” it added, according to Outlook India.