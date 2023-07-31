The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

A couple has been left wondering if they’re in the wrong after their neighbour complained that they were “chopping tomatoes too loudly”.

In apartment living, it’s just common decency to not create unnecessarily loud noises, especially during the early and late hours.

And of course, there’s always going to be some noise. It’s just part of life and frankly, unreasonable to expect your upstairs neighbour to move about like a mouse all day.

But what if your neighbour accused you of being a heavy walker and told you that you prepare food too loudly?

One mum took to Mumsnet to voice her concerns over her neighbour’s accusations, asking readers how far she should go to accommodate the noise-sensitive resident.

“Not long after I moved in, so this is 5 years ago now, the lady who lives downstairs caught me one day outside to tell me that we should walk around more quietly because it's disturbing her and called me specifically 'a heavy walker'," she wrote.

Her post contained, “Once she even came upstairs because my partner was 'chopping tomatoes too loud' according to her. So all these 5 years she's been complaining to [housing association] and they of course have a duty to inform us, just an informal chat, no warnings or anything. And we never had loud parties, music, just normal everyday sounds.”

The internet was divided in their response to the woman’s predicament. I know, I couldn’t believe it either.

However, one person who must have the most unnaturally well-behaved but boring children ever wrote, “I have 4 kids and they don't run or jump in the house. An excited bounce every now and then but they get told not to do it all the time. They can jump, run and yell outside."

Another dullard questioned: "Why is he running and jumping in a flat? You need to set boundaries.”

Luckily Mum was quick to respond. “So how do I explain to a 2-year-old? 'No, don’t jump excited when the Numberblocks come on TV.' 'No, don't throw a ball down the corridor in the middle of the day and run after it laughing.' 'No, don't run and scream happy when Daddy comes home from work and you're excited to see him.”

"Hearing your neighbours is part and parcel of flat living. Absolutely ensure your son isn't hooning about, bouncing off the walls, but don't feel you need to curb normal household sounds,” another wrote.

And thankfully, comments like these were plentiful too. “She sounds utterly ridiculous and I'd probably disregard the complaints of someone who thought that stating someone was chopping tomatoes too loudly was a valid complaint.”

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings
NEXT STORY

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Advertisement

Related Articles

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Scott Morrison Accuses Labor of 'Political Lynching' In Response To Robodebt Findings

Scott Morrison has slammed the Robodebt Royal Commission findings, claiming them to be "unfounded and wrong".
Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Following the deadly ADF chopper crash that took the lives of four servicemen, there are now questions about the use of Taipan MRH90 helicopters after they were known to have design issues.
Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Baby Boomers ‘Blocked’ From Entering Competition For Rent And Mortgage Payments

Koala, an Australian mattress company, has set up a competition that is designed to exclude ‘Baby Boomers’. Seems nasty, no? Wait until you find out the prize.
Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has warned passengers against flying with devices that are completely charged as it increases the risk of fire in the cabin.
Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

One of the greatest AFL players of all time, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, has announced his retirement following an injury sustained during the Sydney Swans’ win against Essendon on Saturday.