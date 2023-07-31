Grumpy Neighbour Accuses Couple Of Chopping Vegetables ‘Too Loudly’, Sparking Debate On The Internet

In apartment living, it’s just common decency to not create unnecessarily loud noises, especially during the early and late hours.

And of course, there’s always going to be some noise. It’s just part of life and frankly, unreasonable to expect your upstairs neighbour to move about like a mouse all day.

But what if your neighbour accused you of being a heavy walker and told you that you prepare food too loudly?

One mum took to Mumsnet to voice her concerns over her neighbour’s accusations, asking readers how far she should go to accommodate the noise-sensitive resident.

“Not long after I moved in, so this is 5 years ago now, the lady who lives downstairs caught me one day outside to tell me that we should walk around more quietly because it's disturbing her and called me specifically 'a heavy walker'," she wrote.

Her post contained, “Once she even came upstairs because my partner was 'chopping tomatoes too loud' according to her. So all these 5 years she's been complaining to [housing association] and they of course have a duty to inform us, just an informal chat, no warnings or anything. And we never had loud parties, music, just normal everyday sounds.”

The internet was divided in their response to the woman’s predicament. I know, I couldn’t believe it either.

However, one person who must have the most unnaturally well-behaved but boring children ever wrote, “I have 4 kids and they don't run or jump in the house. An excited bounce every now and then but they get told not to do it all the time. They can jump, run and yell outside."

Another dullard questioned: "Why is he running and jumping in a flat? You need to set boundaries.”

Luckily Mum was quick to respond. “So how do I explain to a 2-year-old? 'No, don’t jump excited when the Numberblocks come on TV.' 'No, don't throw a ball down the corridor in the middle of the day and run after it laughing.' 'No, don't run and scream happy when Daddy comes home from work and you're excited to see him.”

"Hearing your neighbours is part and parcel of flat living. Absolutely ensure your son isn't hooning about, bouncing off the walls, but don't feel you need to curb normal household sounds,” another wrote.

And thankfully, comments like these were plentiful too. “She sounds utterly ridiculous and I'd probably disregard the complaints of someone who thought that stating someone was chopping tomatoes too loudly was a valid complaint.”