Growing Number Of Older Australians Experiencing Elder Abuse

They're the people that are meant to love you most - but around Australia, a growing number of our elderly are being abused by their nearest and dearest.

Now a crucial Victorian elder abuse support service is losing its funding, leaving thousands of our most vulnerable with nowhere to turn.

Right now, one in six older Australians is being abused by their family members, a number that experts say is growing.

In 2017, the Victorian government began funding a program of elder abuse specialists and counsellors after a Royal Commission into family violence recommended the targeted approach.

Next month, that specialist funding will be cut at a time when demand for support services is spiking.

One local helpline reported a close to 40% increase in calls over the past year.

Elder abuse is an issue in every state, with NSW and Queensland both funnelling more money into specialist support services in the past year while Victoria strips funding from theirs.

CEO of Better Places Australia, Graham Westaway, told The Project of the Victorian government's plan to cut specialist funding, "There's been no transition plan to take a specialised service that gets provided from a specialised setting into what is known as orange door settings."

He added, "Of the current 15 elder abuse specialist worker positions in the field across Victoria at the moment, as of the 19th of August, only 5 will remain."

"That's a 70% reduction in specialist workers. Furthermore, of the 18 orange doors that are to support older people, only 5, or 30%, have an elder abuse support worker behind them.

"So the argument that mainstream family violence services can take on the support, we think, is very problematic.

"We just wish the government would consider the risk that they're placing upon older people without a specialist service that comes through a particular health setting."