Growing Calls For Australia To Unfreeze Cash Pledged For Gaza Aid

The UN’s largest aid agency in Gaza is now warning it is on the brink of collapse.

In war-battered Gaza, a vital lifeline has been cut.

Several Western countries, including Australia, suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN’s biggest aid agency in Gaza.

Nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people depend on UNRWA for survival.

The decision to pause funding has been made in the wake of allegations by Israel, that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Nine staff have already been dismissed. The UN is vowing to hold to account any employee found to be involved in acts of terror, as it calls on countries to resume funding.

But Israel’s allegation is just the latest episode in decades-long friction with UNWRA.

In January, Australia had pledged $6 million to UNRWA, but that cash is now on hold.

That small trickle of remaining aid is not nearly enough to support the more than half a million Gazans currently facing “catastrophic hunger” as famine looms.

Director of the Australian Centre for International Justice Rawan Arraf told The Project that UNRWA has taken appropriate action and continuing to hold the funding can not be justified.

“The allegations are serious and the agency has responded properly, they have a zero tolerance policy towards any engagement with serious criminal activity,” Arraf explained, adding that the individuals alleged to have been involved have been terminated.

“I think to pause funding is irresponsible,” Arraf continued.

“We've got 2.3 million people in Gaza reliant on humanitarian assistance and relief in a situation which the UN agencies have said is catastrophic, so I don’t think that this response from Western states, including the Australian government, is at all justified.”

Arraf explained that UNRWA is the largest humanitarian provider in Gaza, and attempting to provide relief through a different organisation would require significant logistical revision.

“What the Australian government needs to do is reverse this decision and reverse it promptly,” Arraf said.