Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

Filed under “What is upsetting strangers on the Internet today” is a pair of American newlyweds.

In a now-deleted TikTok clip, the happy couple, all smiles, are walking out of the chapel when the groom takes out his phone and starts checking it.

The clip on Twitter has so far been viewed over 42 million times, and as I’m sure you can imagine if you’ve spent any time on the site, Twitter users have opinions.

“This marriage is over,” one Twitter commenter wrote.

“This is insane… disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for,” another said.

“Imagine on your day not being happy. This man was either forced or doesn’t love this lady. Why get married then?” another wrote.

“Get an annulment NOW!!!!!”

The video, originally shared on TikTok by @CynthisUmunze, follows the couple out onto the steps, where the happy couple has a few not-so-happy words about the phone, then they walk down the stairs and the pair are all smiles again.

But this story has a happy ending, as a follow-up video shows the couple smiling, dancing and looking into each other's eyes at the reception.

