Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

A groom has left the internet stunned after showing up to his wedding ceremony wearing a peculiar choice of footwear.

Stood in front of his friends and family dressed to the nines in a full tuxedo, it’s only at second glance it becomes apparent that he was wearing black Crocs. 

“Imagine you get ready for three hours, and your groom shows up in Crocs,” an anonymous guest said, alongside the picture posted in a Reddit thread called Wedding Shaming.

Many were baffled by the groom’s shoe choice, however many also wondered whether the Crocs were a part of some ‘inside joke’, as surely no one would wear them on their big day earnestly. 

“I hope it’s an inside joke between the two of them, and she’s also wearing Crocs? I can’t see her feet so I don’t know,” one said.

Another commented, “He’s well dressed otherwise. Maybe it’s a joke between the couple or maybe he has issues with his feet. Or maybe his dress shoes had some issue or something. Like I think it’s not that big an issue in this case.”

Another added, “Plot twist: She’s probably wearing white Crocs too. I mean if you’re both going to anticipate being on your feet all day until they’re swollen, y’all might as well be comfortable.”

Most baffling of all, some defended the shoe choice and felt they were entirely reasonable. 

“I wish I wore Crocs on my wedding day lol. My feet were so sore. Honestly the suit is nice, the Crocs are black. I don’t think I would have even noticed to be honest,” one said.

