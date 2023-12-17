The Project

Groom Leaves Viewers Horrified Over Distasteful Vows

A groom’s vows have left the internet horrified after his lack of preparation and improvising skills resulted in a vulgar promise.

The video, which has been viewed over 9 million times in three days, showed the couple standing at the altar, when the groom says, “I promise to smack that a** every chance I get. Booyah. That’s all I got.”

Videographer Samuel Foree captures the officiant trying to give the groom, only known as Cody, another chance to say something a little bit more sentimental. “Is that it?”

To which Cody replies, “I didn’t write nothing out. That’s what I’m going with. We’ve made it this long.”

To which a bystander says, “Come on, Cody.”

@ckentertainmentservices I promise to smack that 👋 FELLAS, this is your sign to go write those vows…now 🤣🫶 #ckent #weddingfilmmaker #sheehans #farmlife #vows ♬ original sound - Samuel Foree

Social media users have blasted the groom for his lack of preparation, with many saying they would have walked away from the wedding if they had received those vows.

“He basically said, “Well, I've treated her badly for this long. Why do better now”. I would’ve walked right then and there,” one TikTok user commented.

“Even if that’s the kind of humour they have together. The wedding vows should’ve been serious,” one person commented.

“Her wedding dress is so pretty, she looked so beautiful. She didn’t deserve that,” another said.

In March, another groom went viral for his “disrespectful” vows.

Wedding videographer Jonathan Pajak shared the vows of Michael Lentini to TikTok, and unsurprisingly, viewers were left stunned.

"Only two things are required to keep me happy: Keep my belly full and my balls empty," Lentini reads.

"While you're amazing at half of it, we really need to get you some cooking lessons."

And while Lentini’s vows received a lot of criticism, the bride defended her husband’s speech saying that his speech was not a “red flag.”

@lensculturephotofilm You’re not gonna believe what he said in his vows! #weddingvows #groomsvows #ohhno #brideandgroom #weddingbloopers #weddingceremony #vowsgonewrong ♬ Full Heart Empty Balls - Jonathan Pajak
