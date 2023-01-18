Groom Calls Out His Best Man’s Inappropriate ‘Horny’ Comments Caught On Microphone

A videographer has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of a wedding he worked at, which caught a very inappropriate best man ogling a bridesmaid’s bosom.

The man can be heard saying, “oh yeah, zoom in on those” referring to the woman’s chest as she walked down the aisle before the bride.

The man’s comments were caught on the videographer’s camera and microphone.

His comments were shared by videographer @ChiolaFilms, and have racked up over 10.8 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chiolafilms/video/7188309275553320235

The groom was less than impressed with his inappropriate comments. He can be heard in the video telling him to shut up and asking, “What, are you a f- -king a- -hole?,” reminding him that they are being recorded.

“I’m f- -king mic’d up, also. You’re an idiot.”

Commenters were quick to note how his comments sounded more like a high schooler than a best man.

Others commended the groom for calling it out, whilst some sceptics wondered if he only called him out because he knew he was on mic too.