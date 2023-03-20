Groom Accused Of Plagiarising Wedding Speech From A Love Poem On Pinterest

Sydney influencer Jadé Brycki, who became known on social media as Jadé Tunchy, recently re-shared to TikTok the emotional moment her hubby Lachie Brycki read his vows at their wedding.

The viral video now has over 12 million views, with thousands in the comments praising the amazing speech.

However, Instagram account Influencer Updates AU quickly pointed out that some verses that Brycki read were directly taken from a well-known love poem.

"When I say I love you more, I don't mean I love you more than you love me; I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us," he says in the video.

"I love you more than any fight we will ever have; I love you more than the distance between us.

"I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us."

If the speech sounds familiar, you would be correct.

As pointed out by Influencer Updates AU, Brycki's speech is allegedly a copy of Erin Nicole's love poem 'I Love Your More'.

"When I say I love you more, I don't mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us. I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than any obstacle that could come between us. I love you the most," the poem read.

Some in the comments of the now-viral video caught on quickly, saying they recognised the speech from somewhere.

"Pretty sure I heard that I love you more bit on Pinterest. Thought that counts, though," one user wrote.

"Why do I feel like I've heard this before?" said another.

Others, however, were quick to defend Brycki.

"I think just because they aren't his words doesn't take away from the meaning of what he said," wrote one person.

"He clearly resonated well with the poem and meant every word he said, his own words or not."

A second wrote: "Jesus, why do we need to out him for this? Can't we just let people enjoy their wedding video, and if the man wants to use some words from a poem, then let him."