Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights Of Their Three Children

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, has three children with tech billionaire Elon Musk, their first son X Æ A-12 who is 3 years old, a 20-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and another son, Techno Mechanicus.

This comes after Grimes tweeted on X (formerly Twitter and also owned by Musk), "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer." Referring to Shivon Zilis whom Elon has 19-month-old twins with.

But thankfully, it seems Grimes has patched things up with Zilis, later tweeting (or Xing?), "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

So, at least that’s some good news for Grimes, Shivon and their kids. But will just have to see how things turn out between Elon and Grimes.