Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights Of Their Three Children

Singer and songwriter Grimes is suing her ex-partner Elon Musk. According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the Canadian musician has submitted a request to legally establish her parental rights.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, has three children with tech billionaire Elon Musk, their first son X Æ A-12 who is 3 years old, a 20-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and another son, Techno Mechanicus.

This comes after Grimes tweeted on X (formerly Twitter and also owned by Musk), "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer." Referring to Shivon Zilis whom Elon has 19-month-old twins with.

But thankfully, it seems Grimes has patched things up with Zilis, later tweeting (or Xing?), "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

So, at least that’s some good news for Grimes, Shivon and their kids. But will just have to see how things turn out between Elon and Grimes.

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour
The race for Australia’s favourite shapes flavour came down to a nail-biting final, with Chicken Crimpy taking out the win over Barbecue.
Fires Turn To Floods In Victoria, NSW Still Battling Blazes

Fires Turn To Floods In Victoria, NSW Still Battling Blazes

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in New South Wales’ Bega Valley, while cooler weather and heavy rainfall have reduced fire risk in Victoria, now bringing about flood warnings for the East Gippsland region.
Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 4

Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 4

Just as the final episode of Only Murders In The Building season three airs, Hulu & Disney+ announced that the mystery comedy series will be renewed for a fourth season.
At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

At least 21 people have died and 18 injured after a bus carrying tourists crashed off an overpass in the Italian district of Mestre, just outside of Venice.
Australian Tennis Player Marc Polmans Disqualified For Hitting Umpire With Ball

Australian Tennis Player Marc Polmans Disqualified For Hitting Umpire With Ball

Australian Marc Polmans has been disqualified after hitting the umpire with the ball during his qualifying match for the ATP Tour 1000 Shanghai Masters.