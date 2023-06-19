The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Grimace Is Taking Fans On A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane For His Birthday At Maccas

Grimace Is Taking Fans On A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane For His Birthday At Maccas

McDonald’s around the world is taking fans on a trip down memory lane to celebrate Grimace’s 52nd birthday.

The iconic purple, blobby mascot has made a huge comeback in the past week with the release of the ‘Grimace shake’.

“Inspired by the iconic colour and sweetness of our purple pal,” a statement from McdDonald's says.

“McDonald’s birthdays give major nostalgia for so many of our fans.”

Chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, Tariq Hassan, added that the fast food giant is celebrating Grimace’s birthday in a homage to the huge number of birthday parties people have had at McDonald’s.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays, and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments that we’ve all shared at McDonalds.”

The limited edition product is a purple concoction that has consumers going wild, and it’s already amassed 25.5 million views on the #grimaceshake hashtag on TikTok.

But unfortunately for Aussie fans, the Grimace shake is not available in Australia.

Instead, Australia has been gifted limited edition Birthday Cake flavoured lattes in the McCafe range.

Image: McDonald's/Instagram

Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK
NEXT STORY

Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

    Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

    If there’s one thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints. But if there’s another thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints in the UK.
    Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

    Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

    Superstar Robbie Williams only managed to get through four songs at a recent music festival in the Netherlands, explaining to fans he is feeling exhausted due to “long-covid”.
    Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

    Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

    Anti-coal activists have launched coordinated attacks on coal shipments and road traffic in three states to protest a lack of action on climate change.
    Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

    Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

    New Zealand pop singer Lorde has shared screenshots of text messages from Taylor Swift on the anniversary of the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.
    Gas Appliance Ban Needed For Australia To Hit Net Zero By 2050, New Report Has Found

    Gas Appliance Ban Needed For Australia To Hit Net Zero By 2050, New Report Has Found

    The Grattan Institute has urged state and federal governments to implement a ban on new gas appliances if Australia is to reach net zero by 2050.