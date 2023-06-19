Grimace Is Taking Fans On A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane For His Birthday At Maccas

The iconic purple, blobby mascot has made a huge comeback in the past week with the release of the ‘Grimace shake’.

“Inspired by the iconic colour and sweetness of our purple pal,” a statement from McdDonald's says.

“McDonald’s birthdays give major nostalgia for so many of our fans.”

Chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, Tariq Hassan, added that the fast food giant is celebrating Grimace’s birthday in a homage to the huge number of birthday parties people have had at McDonald’s.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays, and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments that we’ve all shared at McDonalds.”

The limited edition product is a purple concoction that has consumers going wild, and it’s already amassed 25.5 million views on the #grimaceshake hashtag on TikTok.

But unfortunately for Aussie fans, the Grimace shake is not available in Australia.

Instead, Australia has been gifted limited edition Birthday Cake flavoured lattes in the McCafe range.

Image: McDonald's/Instagram