Greta Thunberg's Aurora Activists Given Green Light To Sue Swedish Government

Thunberg and 600 other young activists, known as the group Aurora, sued the Swedish state in November, saying that it had to do more to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees in order to live up to the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Nacka District Court said, “The district court has today issued a summons in a high-profile class action lawsuit. In the case, demands have been made for the district court to determine that the state has an obligation to take certain specified measures to limit climate change.”The Swedish state now has three months to respond to the lawsuit before the case is heard.

In a statement, Aurora said “The health and future of the planet, and that of ours, is directly dependent on whether or not our politicians recognize the seriousness of the climate crisis, and so Aurora wants to do everything we can to get you to do so.’’