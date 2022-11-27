The Project

Greta Thunberg To Sue Sweden Over Alleged Climate Inaction

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined hundreds of other plaintiffs as they pursue a lawsuit against the Swedish government over alleged climate inaction.

Greta Thunberg, 19, will join more than 600 other plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Sweden. 

They claim Sweden’s climate policies violated the constitution along with The European Convention Of Human Rights. 

It comes after Sweden adopted a climate law in 2017 requiring the government to work to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases toward a net-zero target set for 2045. 

Fox News reported the group released a statement regarding the lawsuit that stated: “The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations,”  

Thunberg tweeted about her involvement in the lawsuit, announcing ‘Black Friday was the perfect day’.

 

