Greta Thunberg To Sue Sweden Over Alleged Climate Inaction

Greta Thunberg, 19, will join more than 600 other plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Sweden.

They claim Sweden’s climate policies violated the constitution along with The European Convention Of Human Rights.

It comes after Sweden adopted a climate law in 2017 requiring the government to work to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases toward a net-zero target set for 2045.

Fox News reported the group released a statement regarding the lawsuit that stated: “The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations,”

Thunberg tweeted about her involvement in the lawsuit, announcing ‘Black Friday was the perfect day’.