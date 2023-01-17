Greta Thunberg Freed After Being Detained At German Coal Mine Expansion Protest

Thunberg had been detained while protesting at the open-cast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, around nine kilometres from the village of Luetzerath.

It is understood police warned activists they would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.

The mine's owner, RWE, agreed the government could demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and the saving of five villages originally slated for destruction.

Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite or brown coal and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead. Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and was then escorted back towards police vans.

She addressed some 6000 protesters who marched towards Luetzerath on Saturday, calling the expansion of the mine a "betrayal of present and future generations".

"Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," she said.

AAP With The Project